Vote for your favourite below!

The Gossies 2020: Girl Boss Of The Year

The Gossies 2020 are back with a bang, and it’s going to be bigger and better than ever before!

This year, our glitzy awards bash will be hosted by TV presenter and Dancing With The Stars contestant Brian Dowling, who will keep everyone entertained on the night.

The black tie event, which has a fairytale theme, takes place on January 31st at The Mansion House in Dublin’s city centre.

This year Girl Boss of the Year is sponsored by The Gosscast – our very own podcast.



Listen back to celebrity interviews and our gossip sessions on all usual podcast platforms including iTunes and Spotify.

The Girl Boss Of The Year category is stronger than ever this year.

Whether they’re launching their own beauty products, or designing their own clothing – these nominees are all grafters in their own right.

Vote for your Girl Boss Of The Year below: