The Gossies 2020: Best TV Show

The Gossies 2020 are back with a bang, and it’s going to be bigger and better than ever before!

This year, our glitzy awards bash will be hosted by TV presenter and Dancing With The Stars contestant Brian Dowling, who will keep everyone entertained on the night.

The black tie event, which has a fairytale theme, takes place on January 31st at The Mansion House in Dublin’s city centre.

It’s been another incredible year for Irish television, so it’s no surprise that we have a long list of nominees in this category.

From hilarious sitcoms to our favourite chat shows – make sure you vote for your favourite below: