The Gossies 2020: Best Social Media Star – Sponsored by Blank Canvas Cosmetics

Get voting for your favourite!

The Gossies 2020: Best Social Media Star – Sponsored by Blank Canvas...

The Gossies 2020 are back with a bang, and it’s going to be bigger and better than ever before!

This year, our glitzy awards bash will be hosted by TV presenter and Dancing With The Stars contestant Brian Dowling, who will keep everyone entertained on the night.

The black tie event, which has a fairytale theme, takes place on January 31st at The Mansion House in Dublin’s city centre.

Best Social Media Star is sponsored by Blank Canvas Cosmetics, an award-winning cosmetics and brush brand – founded by Una Tynan in 2011.

Having initially started as a professional brush brand, their professional brush range has grown dramatically – with over 150 styles of brush tools to choose from, as well as an amazing range of makeup products.

Best Social Media Star has to be one of our toughest categories this year.

Whether they’ve inspired a new makeup look, or made you cry laughing with their latest sketch – all of these nominees are creating amazing content.

Vote for your favourite Social Media Star below: