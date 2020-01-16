The show is a fan favourite

THIS popular Netflix series is getting it’s own makeup collection

Popular Netflix series The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina is due to be translated into a makeup collection.

The Netflix cult classic has formed a legion of fans, and the concept of a makeup line has already received praise from viewers of the show.

NYX Cosmetics is the brand responsible for the collab, and announced that they will be launching the collection on January 21st.

The collection is reported to include a spell book themed face palette, a number of face powders, and a whopping 30 eyeshadow shades.

They’re also set to launch three spellbinding lip kits, called Half Witch, Fright Club and Weird Sisters.

Beauty news Instagram page Trendmood shared the details of the collection.

“For all the #Netflix #Sabrina show fans and makeup lovers… it’s time to celebrate a new Collab #nyxcosmeticsforsabrina by #NYX.”

“Includes: 1. Sabrina Spell Book Face Palette $35 – 30 eyeshadows + 3 face pressed powders 2. 3 Sabrina Lip Duos $14 each: Half Witch Fright Club Weird Sisters.”

The third season of the show is due to premier on Netflix on January 24, 2020.