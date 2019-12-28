It's the biggest night of the party season

The best Irish MUAs to follow for New Years Eve make-up inspiration

The end of 2019 is only 3 days away.

With Christmas just finished, we don’t doubt that you’ve worn more glitter eyelids and red lips than you could imagine.

That’s why Goss.ie have gathered you some fresh inspiration for your New Years Eve look.

Whether you’re planning on high glam, glitter, or something more subtle, these talented Irish Instagram stars have something for everyone.

@SarahGabrielleMUA

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sarah Gabrielle (@sarahgabriellemua) on Dec 26, 2019 at 1:14pm PST

Dublin based make-up artist Sarah has all your bases covered for New Years Eve.

With both subtle glamorous looks and glitter-glazed eyes, this talented blogger has inspiration no matter what your celebration plans are.

@keevasmakeup

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Keeva Byrne (Makeup) (@keevasmakeup) on Dec 27, 2019 at 10:15am PST

22-year-old Keeva is a Bray based make-up artist with a flare for colourful make-up looks.

She is also a dab hand at well blended glitter looks making for the perfect inspiration this party season.

@aideenkate

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aideen Murphy (@aideenkate) on Dec 23, 2019 at 12:41pm PST

Irish Youtuber Aideen Murphy served us some stunning looks over Halloween, showing off her talents.

This Christmas, she did not disappoint her 131,000 followers by inspiring glam looks for parties across the land.

With New Years Eve fast approaching, this blogger has tutorials and inspiration for make-up fans of all levels.

@rebeccaphipps_makeup

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rebecca Phipps 💜 (@rebeccaphipps_makeup) on Dec 26, 2019 at 11:06am PST

Make-up Artist Rebecca Phipps shares stunning eye-looks suitable for every party this New Years.

From subtle browns, to smokey glam and glitter, this Instagram will give you all the encouragement you need to do something creative with whatever palette Santa brought you this Christmas.

@KatieKontour

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katie Moran (@katiekontour) on Jun 12, 2019 at 1:14pm PDT

Irish MUA Katie Moran has amassed over 30,000 followers thanks to her stunning artistry.

This Instagrammer not only has turorials on eye-make up but she will also teach you how to chisel and contour for a striking New Years look.

@jen.morris

View this post on Instagram A post shared by J E N M O R R I S (@jen.morris) on Dec 23, 2019 at 2:00pm PST

This freckled beauty has make-up tutorials for everyone, no matter your level of confidence with a beauty blender.

Get inspired on how to do your foundation, lips and eyes with blogger Jen Morris this New Years.

@ellbellemua

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝕰𝖑𝖑𝖆 | 𝕸𝖆𝖐𝖊𝖚𝖕 𝕬𝖗𝖙𝖎𝖘𝖙 (@ellbellemua) on Nov 21, 2019 at 12:01pm PST

Make-up artist Ella shares stunning inspiration from looks she has created on both herself and her clients.

She also shares tutorials, showing her followers exactly how to recreate her party looks.