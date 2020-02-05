Selena Gomez reveals she is launching a makeup brand

"I want us all to stop comparing ourselves to each other"

Selena Gomez has today announced that she is launching a beauty line.

The singer’s makeup collection shares a name with her new album – Rare.

The star revealed that she has been planning the launch of her brand for two years.

She first trademarked the brand name for commercial use back in August of 2019.

“Rare Beauty isn’t about how other people see you — it’s about how you see yourself,” the singer shared in her Instagram video announcing the line.

“I want us all to stop comparing ourselves to each other and to start embracing our own uniqueness. You are not defined by a photo, a like, or a comment.”

The brand is set to be stocked in Sephora stores.

While the announcement video shows Selena playing with a number of makeup types, it doesn’t feature any specific products. However, in an Instagram live the star hinted that there are many products to come from the collection.

“There’s lots and lots of other things I want to share with you guys, but we’re going to share them within a few months,” she said.

The collection is launching in the US in the summer of 2020.