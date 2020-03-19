How To Remove Gel Nails At Home

We've got you covered until your nail salon re-opens

With salons closing across the country amid the COVID-19 outbreak, many of us will be complaining about our grown out gel nails.

Well, suffer no longer, as the dedicated and experienced team at MINK have come up with an innovative step by step guide to care for your nails, whilst you are at home.

The Dublin nail salon has told us how to create our own nail removal kit at home, and gave us some home manicure tips.

How to remove your own gel nails:

1. Gently buff the top layer of gloss from the gel polish, so the polish turns almost matte in colour.

2. Cut tin foil into small squares and cut a cotton square pad in half. Place half the square pad in the centre of the foil square and soak the cotton in acetone or a polish remover containing acetone.

3. Seal up the foil square around the nail and leave to soak for 10-12 minutes. 100% acetone will remove the gel polish that little bit quicker!

4. Ideally a wooden pusher from any manicure kit you have at home, will safely push away the gel polish. Using a buffer or a soft emery board, gently buff away any excess residue, taking care not to buff too deeply on the nail plate.

How to give yourself a manicure at home:

1. Gently push back cuticles and shape the nails, before lathering on plenty of nourishing oil – if you don’t have cuticle oil to hand, any carrier oil works brilliantly, such as sweet almond, or olive oil!

2. Add a tiny drop of essential oil to carrier oil to make it more pleasant. Adding in a rich hand cream, which we all need right now, will protect the skin and nails hydrated.

3. Repeat oil and cream step daily, every morning and night.