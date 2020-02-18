The UK presenter rocked the brand

Holly Willoughby swears by THIS Irish beauty brand

Holly Willoughby is a big fan of Irish makeup brand Sculpted by Aimee Connolly.

The UK presenter rocked the brand, by beauty influencer Aimee Connolly, during this weekend’s Dancing on Ice.

Taking to Instagram, Aimee revealed that Holly wore the Sculpted by Aimee Second Skin Foundation.

“One of my biggest girl crushes @hollywilloughby wearing one of my biggest projects to date, @sculptedbyaimee Second Skin Dewy,” Aimee posted on Instagram

“Flawless makeup by the Uber talented @patsyoneillmakeup who I just love following.”

“Gorgeous look for Dancing on Ice!”

In the post, she shared a snap of Holly’s glowy makeup.

The foundation is one of Aimee’s newest ventures, and is infused with skincare like elements to make the skin look stunning.

There are two formulas, matte and dewy, which Holly opted for.