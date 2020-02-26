Get Tan & Glam With Dresses.ie

It's your one stop shop for your next big night out!

Getting prepped for your next night out just got so much easier, as Cocoa Brown Tan is now available on Dresses.ie.

A gorgeous golden tan is the best accessory for any outfit, and now you can buy your fave fake tan AND a new dress for the occasion from the same site.

Cocoa Brown boats a fabulous best-selling product range – from their Miracle Mist face and tanning water, to the brand’s much-loved 1 Hour Tanning Mousse.

As Ireland’s no. 1 fashion website, teaming up with Cocoa Brown was the perfect stockist opportunity for Dresses.ie.

The collaboration ties in well together, as both brands share the same brand ambassadors; Emma, Ashley and Claudine Kehoe.

The Kehoe Sisters, who have their own collection with Dresses.ie, are a trio of online personalities promoting body positivity and are all about embracing your shape, no matter what size you are.

You can find the full Cocoa Brown range in the ‘Beauty’ section on Dresses.ie.