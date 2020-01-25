PICS: Well-known faces step out for the launch of OHANA – Ireland’s first Tiki bar

The new hotspot is based on Harcourt Street

PICS: Well-known faces step out for the launch of OHANA – Ireland’s...

OHANA, Ireland’s first Tiki bar, held their exclusive opening event for Irish media, influencers and celebrities on Thursday night.

The trend of modern Tiki Rum Bars has boomed in cities such as New York and London over the past decade, and now Ireland finally has its own in ‘OHANA.

Some of Ireland’s most recognisable faces were greeted by fire breathers and Polynesian dancers as they entered the plush new Harcourt Street venue.

Guests sipped on specialised premium rum cocktails out of Tiki jars, and danced to Caribbean house music by celebrity DJ January Winters all night long.

The new bar, launched by Dubliner Doug Leddin, offers an unmatched focus on unique rum cocktails with a Caribbean flare, while always adding an Irish Twist.

OHANA will offer over 300 Rums, including the most exclusive Bacardi Family range to ever hit the Irish market.

Some of the finest selection of rums in Europe will be stocked, including Chai Rum, an ultra-premium offering from Trinidad and Tobago, as well as their own ‘OHANA blended offerings.

The bar’s opening hours are Monday to Friday, 5pm – Late, and Saturday and Sunday, 3pm – Late – with weekly DJ’s and monthly live music.