PICS: Well-known faces step out for the launch of OHANA – Ireland's first Tiki bar

PICS: Well-known faces step out for the launch of OHANA – Ireland’s first Tiki bar

The new hotspot is based on Harcourt Street

By
Kendra Becker | Editor
-
Clementine MacNeice and James Patrice Butler | Brian McEvoy

OHANA, Ireland’s first Tiki bar, held their exclusive opening event for Irish media, influencers and celebrities on Thursday night.

The trend of modern Tiki Rum Bars has boomed in cities such as New York and London over the past decade, and now Ireland finally has its own in ‘OHANA.

Some of Ireland’s most recognisable faces were greeted by fire breathers and Polynesian dancers as they entered the plush new Harcourt Street venue.

Paddy Smyth | Brian McEvoy
Holly Carpenter | Brian McEvoy
January Winters | Brian McEvoy
Adam Fogarty and Brian Corr | Brian McEvoy
Michelle Regazzoli Stone | Brian McEvoy

Guests sipped on specialised premium rum cocktails out of Tiki jars, and danced to Caribbean house music by celebrity DJ January Winters all night long.

The new bar, launched by Dubliner Doug Leddin, offers an unmatched focus on unique rum cocktails with a Caribbean flare, while always adding an Irish Twist.

OHANA will offer over 300 Rums, including the most exclusive Bacardi Family range to ever hit the Irish market.

Doug Leddin, Will Lynch and Ian Redmond | Brian McEvoy
Selina Regazzoli | Brian McEvoy
Hannah Saunders | Brian McEvoy
Rob Kenny, David Mitchell, Ian Redmond and Clint Drieberg | Brian McEvoy

Some of the finest selection of rums in Europe will be stocked, including Chai Rum, an ultra-premium offering from Trinidad and Tobago, as well as their own ‘OHANA blended offerings.

The bar’s opening hours are Monday to Friday, 5pm – Late, and Saturday and Sunday, 3pm – Late – with weekly DJ’s and monthly live music.

