PICS: Suzanne Jackson steps out for preview screening of Like A Boss with lookalike sisters

The influencer celebrated Galentine's Day with her siblings

PICS: Suzanne Jackson steps out for preview screening of Like A Boss...

Dublin’s Lighthouse Cinema had a full house on Thursday evening with a special preview screening of the new film, Like A Boss.

Top Irish influencer and businesswoman Suzanne Jackson stepped out for the premiere, alongside her lookalike sisters Carla and Katie.

Fellow influencer Terrie McEvoy also attended the preview screening, where she was joined by a group of pals.

Like A Boss follows best friends Mia and Mel who run their own cosmetics company – a business they built from the ground up.

But they’re also in over their heads financially, and the prospect of a buyout offer from an industry titan proves too tempting to pass up.

The beauty business is now about to get ugly as the proposal puts Mia and Mel’s lifelong friendship to the ultimate test.