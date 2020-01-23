PICS: Stars line out for the Virgin Media Dublin International Film Festival

The 12 day event is a feast of the finest Irish and International film

Stars have lined out for the official launch of the Virgin Media Dublin International Film Festival 2020.

The 12 day extravaganza is an opportunity to see the very best of world cinema and film talent in Dublin.

Directors will also be taking part in post screening Q&As including Kleber Mendonca Filho, Filippo Meneghetti, Tiago Guedes, Bartosz Kruhlik, Rose Glass and Elfar Adalsteins.

Stars such as Irish Marvel actor Barry Keoghan are expected to attend the festival over the coming days.

A number of well-known Irish faces stepped out to celebrate the launch of the event: