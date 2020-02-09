The star-studded bash was hosted by JJ Abrams

PICS: Stars line out for the annual Oscar Wilde party

It was another star-studded green carpet for the annual Oscar Wilde party in LA.

J.J. Abrams’ Bad Robot production company was the scene of the US-Ireland Alliance’s 15th annual Oscar Wilde Awards.

Honored on the night were “honorary” Irishman, Norman Lear; Irish-American comedian Tig Notaro; and Belfast-born actress Jenn Murray.

Stars on the night included Chris O’Dowd, Jason O’Meara, Sarah Bolger, Kerry Condon, Nicola Coughlan, Caitriona Balfe and Martin Short, to name but a few.

Inside the very VIP bash guests were treated to an open bar that served specialty cocktails, as well as food such as burgers and fish and chips, as they mingled with A-list stars.

One of the highlights of the night included Chris O’Dowd and Nicola Coughlan announcing the winner of a return trip to Ireland thanks to Aer Lingus.

Take a look at the comical moment right here:

Watch our exclusive interviews from the green carpet right here: