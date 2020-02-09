Home Irish Showbiz PICS: Stars line out for the annual Oscar Wilde party

PICS: Stars line out for the annual Oscar Wilde party

The star-studded bash was hosted by JJ Abrams

Goss Team
Chris O'Dowd and Nicola Coughlan speak onstage at the Oscar Wilde Awards 2020 (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for US-Ireland Alliance)

It was another star-studded green carpet for the annual Oscar Wilde party in LA.

J.J. Abrams’ Bad Robot production company was the scene of the US-Ireland Alliance’s 15th annual Oscar Wilde Awards.

Honored on the night were “honorary” Irishman, Norman Lear; Irish-American comedian Tig Notaro; and Belfast-born actress Jenn Murray.

Stars on the night included Chris O’Dowd, Jason O’Meara,  Sarah Bolger, Kerry Condon, Nicola Coughlan, Caitriona Balfe and Martin Short, to name but a few.

 

Nicola Coughlan attends the Oscar Wilde Awards 2020
(Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for US-Ireland Alliance)
Sarah Bolger attends the Oscar Wilde Awards 2020
(Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for US-Ireland Alliance)

 

Norman Lear, Tig Notaro, and Jenn Murray attend the Oscar Wilde Awards 2020
(Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for US-Ireland Alliance)
J.J. Abrams attends the Oscar Wilde Awards 2020
(Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for US-Ireland Alliance)
Jason O’Mara attends the Oscar Wilde Awards 2020 at Bad Robot on February 06, 2020 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for US-Ireland Alliance)
Trina Vargo and Caitriona Balfe attend the Oscar Wilde Awards 2020 at Bad Robot on February 06, 2020 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for US-Ireland Alliance)

Inside the very VIP bash guests were treated to an open bar that served specialty cocktails, as well as food such as burgers and fish and chips, as they mingled with A-list stars.

One of the highlights of the night included Chris O’Dowd and Nicola Coughlan announcing the winner of a return trip to Ireland thanks to Aer Lingus.

Take a look at the comical moment right here:

 

The best raffle announcement of all time by @chrisodowd and @nicolacoughlan at the annual Oscar Wilde party 😂😂

Watch our exclusive interviews from the green carpet right here:

 

EXCLUSIVE! @jjabramsofficial reveals he is headed back to Ireland for an ‘incredibly exciting’ film shoot after bringing Star Wars to the country 👀 @oscarwildeawardsla

EXCLUSIVE! @nicolacoughlan opens up about the whirlwind success of Derry Girls. And she has a special message for @saoirsemonicajackson after winning at the #Gossies2020 😂

