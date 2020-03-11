PICS: Marissa Carter hosts special dinner with Bumble to mark International Women’s Day

Bumble, the women-first social networking app with over 85 million users, celebrated International Women’s Day with an intimate fireside chat and dinner at Drury Buildings last week.

The event was hosted by entrepreneur and founder of Cocoa Brown and Carter Beauty, Marissa Carter, and Naomi Walkland, Associate Director of EMEA at Bumble, who had an inspiring conversation ahead of the dinner.

Beauty entrepreneur, Marissa Carter, shared the story of her career to date, her journey as a woman in business, and the mentors that helped shape her path in the beauty industry.

Welcoming Irish businesswomen from various sectors in media, music, fashion, communications, law and more, guests were treated to a delicious Royal Fizz cocktail, a combination of lemon zest and tequila, followed by a three-course meal, in the beautiful yellow themed dinner setting.

Guests at Bumble’s International Women’s Day dinner included fashion designer, Helen Steele; singer song-writer, Erica Cody; 2FM DJ, Tara Stewart; hairstylist and owner of Hillary’s in Ranelagh, Hillary O’Reilly, founder and CEO of Goss, Ali Ryan and more, who all had fun filling out an International Women’s Day Postcard, where they wrote an empowering note to a woman who inspires them.