PICS: Love Island star Yewande Biala joins forces with Virgin Media for Safer Internet Day

Love Island star Yewande Biala has joined forces with Virgin Media to promote Safer Internet Day.

Taking place today February 11th, this year’s campaign theme is ‘Together for a better internet’.

On Safer Internet Day, Virgin Media are playing their role to put the spotlight on several topics that concern young people, parents, guardians and educations.

Joined by Áine Lynch from the National Parents Council, and Dr. Brian O’Neill, member of Ireland’s Internet Safety Advisory Council, Yewande appeared on Ireland AM this morning to open up about her experience online.

Yewande spoke candidly about how she has overcome negativity online following her appearance on last year’s series of Love Island.

She also gave her words of advice to other young people on facing the challenges of social networks.