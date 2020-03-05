PICS: Kevin Kilbane and fiancée among well-known faces at The Wedding Candle launch

Kevin and Brianne’s romance blossomed during the most recent season of Dancing on Ice

Kevin Kilbane and fiancée Brianne Delcourt were among the well-known faces who stepped out for the launch of The Wedding Candle.

Kevin and Brianne’s romance blossomed during the most recent season of Dancing on Ice with Kevin proposing to Brianne during a lavish dinner the evening after they elimination.

The newly engage couple are looking forward to planning their wedding in Ireland for later this year.

The launch event was also attended by Irish stars such as Glenda Gilson, Lynn Kelly, entrepreneur Edel Lyons and Colette Fitzpatrick.

The candle fanatic gathered to hear about Jenny McCarthy’s new venture at The Westbury Hotel.

The Wedding Candle by Jenny McCarthy has been in the making for the last 5 years, from inception, intense market research straight through to placing the products on shelves across the country, with Jenny involved in every element during the whole process.

Glenda Gilson pictured at the launch of The Wedding Candle by famed celebrity and wedding photographer Jenny McCarthy at The Westbury Hotel in Dublin

Pic Brian McEvoyThe Lime & Basil scented candle is a stunning result of this entrepreneur’s obsession to detail, her unique insights and quite simply her desire to create something bespoke and luxurious at an affordable and accessible price.

The candle was created by Jenny, whose industry knowledge led her to create something she felt was missing from the wedding planning line up – a bespoke Wedding Candle.