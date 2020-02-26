Home Photos PICS: Irish stars gather for an exclusive Maybelline beauty launch

PICS: Irish stars gather for an exclusive Maybelline beauty launch

The stars and influencers stepped out in style for the event

By
Sarah Magliocco
-
Pic Brian McEvoy

Irish stars gathered for the launch of a brand new beauty must-have last week.

Beauty influencers, media moguls and TV and radio personalities mingled as they landed on Dublin’s Chatham Street to learn about Maybelline’s brand new Falsies Lash Life Mascara.

The event took place at the Glas Restaurant, where Shauna Lindsay, Nadine Reid, Blathnaid Treacy, Pamela Laird of the UK Apprentice as well as James Patrice and his sister Vanessa arrived for an afternoon of makeup chats.

Aideen Kate Murphy at the launch of Maybelline Falsies Lash Life Mascara at Glas Restaurant on Chatham Street. ,Dublin.
Pic Brian McEvoy

Beauty influencers such as Blathnaid Murphy, Jen Morris, Aideen Kate Murphy, Grace Mongey and Gemma Leigh were also in attendance.

Maitre D Mateo Saina of First dates Fame welcomed guests to the glitzy event.

Nadine Reid at the launch of Maybelline Falsies Lash Life Mascara at Glas Restaurant on Chatham Street. ,Dublin.
Pic Brian McEvoy

The Maybelline Falsies Lash Life Mascara offering promises to give an LVL lash lift style plumpness to lashes, as the attendees heard that the new formula contains hair styling polymers to lift and volumise the lashes.

Influencers rocked their best off duty looks for the afternoon event, while being wined and dined during a delicious sit down vegetarian brunch.

Lorna Weightman at the launch of Maybelline Falsies Lash Life Mascara at Glas Restaurant on Chatham Street. ,Dublin.
Pic Brian McEvoy

Bláthnaid Treacy at the launch of Maybelline Falsies Lash Life Mascara at Glas Restaurant on Chatham Street. ,Dublin.
Pic Brian McEvoy

Roisin Tierney Crowe at the launch of Maybelline Falsies Lash Life Mascara at Glas Restaurant on Chatham Street. ,Dublin.
Pic Brian McEvoy
Gemma Leigh at the launch of Maybelline Falsies Lash Life Mascara at Glas Restaurant on Chatham Street. ,Dublin.
Pic Brian McEvoy
Paula Callan at the launch of Maybelline Falsies Lash Life Mascara at Glas Restaurant on Chatham Street. ,Dublin.
Pic Brian McEvoy
Shannen Reilly McGrath at the launch of Maybelline Falsies Lash Life Mascara at Glas Restaurant on Chatham Street. ,Dublin.
Pic Brian McEvoy
Ashley Kehoe at the launch of Maybelline Falsies Lash Life Mascara at Glas Restaurant on Chatham Street. ,Dublin.
Pic Brian McEvoy
Jen Morris at the launch of Maybelline Falsies Lash Life Mascara at Glas Restaurant on Chatham Street. ,Dublin.
Pic Brian McEvoy
Lynn Kelly at the launch of Maybelline Falsies Lash Life Mascara at Glas Restaurant on Chatham Street. ,Dublin.
Pic Brian McEvoy
Sinead de Buitlear at the launch of Maybelline Falsies Lash Life Mascara at Glas Restaurant on Chatham Street. ,Dublin.
Pic Brian McEvoy
Aoibhinn Murphy and Blathnaid Murphy at the launch of Maybelline Falsies Lash Life Mascara at Glas Restaurant on Chatham Street. ,Dublin.
Pic Brian McEvoy
Vanessa Butler and James Patrice Butler at the launch of Maybelline Falsies Lash Life Mascara at Glas Restaurant on Chatham Street. ,Dublin.
Pic Brian McEvoy
Grace Mongey at the launch of Maybelline Falsies Lash Life Mascara at Glas Restaurant on Chatham Street. ,Dublin.
Pic Brian McEvoy
Shauna Lindsay at the launch of Maybelline Falsies Lash Life Mascara at Glas Restaurant on Chatham Street. ,Dublin.
Pic Brian McEvoy

