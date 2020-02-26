PICS: Irish stars gather for an exclusive Maybelline beauty launch

The stars and influencers stepped out in style for the event

Irish stars gathered for the launch of a brand new beauty must-have last week.

Beauty influencers, media moguls and TV and radio personalities mingled as they landed on Dublin’s Chatham Street to learn about Maybelline’s brand new Falsies Lash Life Mascara.

The event took place at the Glas Restaurant, where Shauna Lindsay, Nadine Reid, Blathnaid Treacy, Pamela Laird of the UK Apprentice as well as James Patrice and his sister Vanessa arrived for an afternoon of makeup chats.

Beauty influencers such as Blathnaid Murphy, Jen Morris, Aideen Kate Murphy, Grace Mongey and Gemma Leigh were also in attendance.

Maitre D Mateo Saina of First dates Fame welcomed guests to the glitzy event.

The Maybelline Falsies Lash Life Mascara offering promises to give an LVL lash lift style plumpness to lashes, as the attendees heard that the new formula contains hair styling polymers to lift and volumise the lashes.

Influencers rocked their best off duty looks for the afternoon event, while being wined and dined during a delicious sit down vegetarian brunch.