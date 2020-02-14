PICS: Bumble host first Chez Moi Valentine’s Dinner in Dublin

Bumble users were out in force for the first Chez Moi Valentine’s dinner which took place in Dublin on Wednesday night.

Users of the app were invited to an exclusive dinner in Crow Street restaurant, where they had the chance to meet like-minded-people over some bubbles and delicious food.

Bumble is all about making new connections, and with Valentine’s just around the corner, the atmosphere was amazing!

Bumble was also delighted to welcome some well-known faces including model January Russell, influencers Holly Carpenter and Lawson Mpame, and stylist Emily O’Donnell.

2FM’s Tara Stewart provided the soundtrack for the night, ahead of her trip to London Fashion Week this weekend.

On arrival, guests were welcomed to the exclusive upstairs bar for a signature yellow Bumble cocktail, The Bee’s Knees. A beautiful yellow themed flower backdrop was the perfect setting for guests to take selfies, and they also had fun with Bumble’s ‘Make The First Move’ Fortune Teller game.

Once guests got the chance to mingle upstairs, they were seated in the restaurant, where each place setting had a personalised star sign card that they could use to check compatibility with those sitting beside them – a great conversation starter.

The mouth-watering menu at Crow Street included crispy pork belly, salmon sashimi, and buffalo Burrata to start, fresh sea bass fillet, glazed short rib of beef, and lemon thyme chicken for main, and espresso martini chocolate tiramisu, sticky toffee pudding and a trio of sorbet to finish.

As Bumble found out in a recent survey on dating in Ireland, 65% use dating apps to meet people they otherwise would not have met. Bumble’s Chez Moi dinner created the perfect atmosphere for like-minded people to make meaningful connections.