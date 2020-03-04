The premiere was part of the Virgin Media Dublin International Film Festival

PICS: Bob Geldof joins guests at Citizens of Boomtown premiere in Dublin

Bob Geldof joined guests at the Citizens of Boomtown premiere in Dublin on Tuesday night.

The world premiere was part of the Virgin Media Dublin International Film Festival schedule this year, and was held in Cineworld on Parnell Street.

A host of famous faces posed for snaps on the red carpet, including Sinead O’Connor, President Michael D. Higgins, Andrea Corr, Pat Kenny, and Shane MacGowan.

The Pogues frontman cheekily wore a sleep mask on the red carpet, which had an explicit message on it.

Well-known faces including Bono, Dave Stewart, Diarmaid Ferriter, Joseph O’Connor, Jools Holland, David Fricke, Roy Foster and Sting were also spotted at the premiere.

Citizens of Boomtown explores the musical and social legacy of Ireland’s first rock superstars who changed their own lives, helped to change Ireland, and with Live Aid – changed the world.

In this entertaining, dramatic and absorbing film, director Billy McGrath digs deep into the band’s history, its remarkable songbook and highlights the key moments of its huge success and subsequent fall in 1985.

Why did this ‘gang’ of friends from Dun Laoghaire get together? And then break- up? What happened to them all afterwards? And how come the band regrouped in 2013?