PICS: Beauty lovers gather at The Ivy for the Yves Saint Laurent Pure Shots skincare launch

PICS: Beauty lovers gather at The Ivy for the Yves Saint Laurent...

Skincare and make-up enthusiasts gathered at The Ivy on Dublin’s Dawson Street last week in honour of a brand new Yves Saint Laurent launch.

Beauty buffs attended the lunch event to learn more about the new skincare range landing at the end of February ahead of YSL’s exclusive launch at Brown Thomas and Arnotts.

Jen Morris, Louise McSharry, Michelle Regazzoli Stone, Melanie Morris, and Avila Lipsett were among the exclusive guests who were there on the afternoon.

The YSL skincare collection is comprised of a Perfect Plumper Cream, Hydra Bounce Lotion-Essence, and four targeted serums.

Guests heard whilst the must-have serum comes in luxury packaging, it has been eco-consciously designed, meaning that the cream and serum bottles are refillable to reduce waste impact.

In conducting advanced scientific analyses and clinical trials to study the effects of urban living on the skin, the YSL Board made a game-changing discovery: the urban lifestyle accelerates skin ageing by 40%.

The new collection is taking steps to prevent that acceleration.