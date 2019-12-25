Adele shows off huge weight loss at Christmas party

The UK singer posted photos from the festive bash

Adele has shown off her huge weight loss at her Christmas party.

Fans have been praising the British singer, saying she looks “unrecognisable” in the new photos.

The Chasing Pavements singer hosted a festive bash with both The Grinch and Santa Claus both in attendance.

In a new post on her Instagram page, Adele shared two new pictures of herself in a stunning dress, writing:

“We both tried to ruin Christmas but then both our hearts grew! Thank you for coming to my party and making us feel like kids Grinch 💚

Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays everyone x”

While Adele took a hiatus from her singing career to spend time with her son Angelo, she was rumoured to be working on the follow-up to her album 25.