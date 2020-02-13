The band will play Dublin's 3Arena in November

This is what JLS have been up to before they reunited

News broke in November that X-Factor boyband JLS were set to reunite after a six-year split.

This week, the band confirmed their reunion and even announced a tour, including two Irish shows.

The band, who formed in 2007, entered the X-Factor singing competition in 2008 with the band name UFO.

Marvin Humes, Ortise Williams, Aston Merrygold and JB Gill were runners up to Alexandra Burke, and released their first album the following year.

Since then, the lads have taken various different paths, from releasing music to presenting roles, court cases, and dance competitions.

Marvin Humes

Marvin headed down the presenting road. In 2013 he landed his first radio show on Capital.

He also began presenting This Morning with wife Rochelle Humes, the pair became stand-in presenters for the show.

In 2014, Marvin announced he had started a new group called LuvBug.

Their first single Resonance entered the charts at number 13.

From 2014 to 2016 he hosted The Voice with Emma Willis.

He currently hosts a game show Hit List on BBC with his wife Rochelle.

Ortise Williams

Oritse competed on BBC Celebrity dance competition Stepping Out in 2013.

He took part with girlfriend at the time, Aimee Jade.

The pair won the show, competing with Vogue Williams and then-husband Brian McFadden.

In June 2015, he changed his stage name to OWS released his debut single Waterline featuring Pusha T.

By 2016 he was arrested for the alleged rape a 20-year-old fan with his friend Jamien Nagadhana.

In May 2019, the pair were acquitted of the charges brought against them.

Aston Merrygold

A year after the band’s split, Aston began working on solo material.

In 2016, he was working on his debut solo album Showstopper. The album went unreleased, but the lead single Get Stupid was dropped in July 2015.

In 2017, the singer took part on the 15th season of Strictly Come Dancing and came in 10th place.

In December 2018 he competed on the show’s Christmas special. He performed the Jive to Cee Lo Green’s What Christmas Means to Me. Himself and dance partner Janette Manrara scored a perfect 40 ad won the show.

Aston is engaged to Sarah Lou Richards and the pair welcomed their first son Grayson Jax Merrygold in January 2018.

JB Gill

He was the first member of the band to release solo material. He teamed up with producer Charlie Hedges in 2014 for single Best Night Of My Life.

It the same year he also announced he was set to marry his long time girlfriend, backing dancer Chloe Tangney.

They have since welcomed two children, a baby boy, Ace Jeremiah Gill. and a daughter Chiara Sapphire Gill.

JB now presents a children’s television show Down On The Farm on CBeebies.

Tickets for their reunion tour goes on sale next Friday, February 21st.