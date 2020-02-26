It beat out competition from across the continent.

THIS Irish bar has been listed as one of the best in...

Europe has no shortage of unreal bars – and one of the best has been named as Dublin hot spot 9 Below.

The bar has been listed as one of the 50 best cocktail bars in Europe by Big Seven Travel.

The bar made it to the 24th spot on the list – beating out competition from across the continent.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bar 9 Below (@9.below) on Feb 20, 2020 at 12:41pm PST

“Situated in the heart of Dublin and in the basement of Stephen’s Green Hibernian Club, the beautifully designed space has four spacious rooms to have a merry time with your loved ones and friends,” the listing details.

“If you’re looking for a place in Dublin to take out your special someone, this might be it!”

“Signature cocktails include the aptly named D.T.F: Absolut Elyx Vodka, Passionfruit Cordial, Lemon, Vanilla and Egg Whites.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bar 9 Below (@9.below) on May 15, 2019 at 10:57am PDT



The bar is a chic speakeasy, frequented by Irish A-listers, influencers and cocktail connoisseurs alike.

Venturers can expect an intimate, exciting atmosphere, as expert mixologists whip up whimsical original cocktails and classic staples.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Trading Places (@tradingplacesglobal) on Sep 12, 2019 at 7:48am PDT

The venue also has an unexpected leafy garden – an unusual asset for an underground bar.

The space has four different rooms to suit cocktail fan’s mood, and a stunning Instagram page that showcases their cocktail creations.