THIS Irish bar has been listed as one of the best in Europe

Europe has no shortage of unreal bars – and one of the best has been named as Dublin hot spot 9 Below.
The bar has been listed as one of the 50 best cocktail bars in Europe by Big Seven Travel.
The bar made it to the 24th spot on the list – beating out competition from across the continent.
View this post on Instagram
“Situated in the heart of Dublin and in the basement of Stephen’s Green Hibernian Club, the beautifully designed space has four spacious rooms to have a merry time with your loved ones and friends,” the listing details.
“If you’re looking for a place in Dublin to take out your special someone, this might be it!”
“Signature cocktails include the aptly named D.T.F: Absolut Elyx Vodka, Passionfruit Cordial, Lemon, Vanilla and Egg Whites.”
View this post on Instagram
The bar is a chic speakeasy, frequented by Irish A-listers, influencers and cocktail connoisseurs alike.
Venturers can expect an intimate, exciting atmosphere, as expert mixologists whip up whimsical original cocktails and classic staples.
View this post on Instagram
The venue also has an unexpected leafy garden – an unusual asset for an underground bar.
The space has four different rooms to suit cocktail fan’s mood, and a stunning Instagram page that showcases their cocktail creations.