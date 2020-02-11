The most trolled celebrities of 2019 have been revealed and you WON’T believe who came first

One Love Island star got as much online abuse as Donald Trump

The most trolled celebrity of 2019 has been revealed.

According to research by Online Casino, one beloved celebrity has surprisingly been trolled even more than Meghan Markle, Donald Trump or Piers Morgan.

The research released shows that London singer Adele received the most hate online during the last calender year.

Of the 21,300 mentions she received on Twitter, 66% of it was negative.

19% of the mentions were neutral and 15% of the interactions were deemed as positive.

It will come as a shock as the beloved celebrity has not drawn as many controversial or negative news headlines in the year analysed as other celebrities on the list.

In second place is Gemma Collins with 57% of her mentions being negative, and in third place came Meghan Markle with 53%.

Piers Morgan is the fourth most trolled celebrity online with 50% of his mentions online as negative.

Surprisingly, Love Island star Molly-Mae Hague came in fifth, one place ahead of American president Donald Trump.

Her boyfriend Tommy Fury came in seventh place ahead of Billie Eilish, Ariana Grande and the notorious Katie Hopkins.

Other celebrities documented on the list include Kim, Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian who came in 16th, 17th and 18th place respectively.

Kris and Kendall Jenner landed at 22nd and 23rd meanwhile Kylie Jenner came in 33rd.

Caitlyn Jenner came in at the bottom of the list at 42nd with only 4% of tweets about her found to be negative. 83% of mentions about the star were categorised as neutral.

Out of all the celebrities analysed, Charlotte Crosby had the most amount of positive mentions online at 49%, however she remained 12th on the list with 41% negative mentions.

Curtis Pritchard and Maura Higgins also made the list, ranking as the 34th and 36th most trolled celebrities.

13% of tweets mentioning Curtis and 11% mentioning Maura were negative.