The BEST movies to watch on Netflix with your mum this Mother’s Day

Treat your mum to the ultimate duvet day this Sunday

The BEST movies to watch on Netflix with your mum this Mother’s...

If you’re trying to think of something to do with your mum on Mother’s Day, why not just keep it simple and treat her to the ultimate duvet day?

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, most of us should be staying indoors anyway, so this is the perfect way to spend the day.

There’s so many great movies to watch on Netflix, and with some decent snacks and plenty of blankets – we’re sure your mum will LOVE putting her feet.

From hilarious rom-coms, to heart wrenching tearjerkers – we’ve compiled a list of the perfect movies to watch with your beloved mum, to make it the best Mother’s Day ever.

Wine Country

Synopsis: In honor of Rebecca’s (Rachel Dratch) 50th birthday, Abby (Amy Poehler) plans a scenic Napa getaway with their best, longtime friends.

Workaholic Catherine (Ana Gasteyer), post-op Val (Paula Pell), homebody Jenny (Emily Spivey), and weary mom Naomi (Maya Rudolph) are equally sold on the chance to relax and reconnect.

Yet as the alcohol flows, real world uncertainties intrude on the punchlines and gossip, and the women begin questioning their friendships and futures.

A hilarious and heartfelt comedy directed by Amy Poehler, Wine Country co-stars Tina Fey, Jason Schwartzman and Cherry Jones.



Erin Brockovich

Synopsis: Julia Roberts stars in this legal drama based on the story of a woman who helped win the largest settlement ever paid in a direct-action lawsuit.

Erin Brockovich (Roberts) is a single mother of three who, after losing a personal injury lawsuit, asks her lawyer Ed Masry if he can help her find a job.

Ed gives her work as a file clerk in his office, and she runs across some information on a little-known case filed against Pacific Gas and Electric.

When she discovers that the company is poisoning a city’s water supply causing devastating illnesses among its residents, she seeks justice.

Dumplin’

Synopsis: To prove a point about measuring up and fitting in, Texas teen Willowdean Dickson (Danielle MacDonald) enters a local pageant run by her ex-beauty queen mom (Jennifer Aniston).

Willowdean’s protest then escalates when other contestants follow in her footsteps, revolutionising the pageant – and their small Texas town.

Fun Mom Dinner

Synopsis: Four women whose only common ground is their kids’ preschool class, decide to get together for a harmless dinner.

The night begins as a disaster, but the combination of alcohol, karaoke, and a cute bartender leads to an unforgettable night where these seemingly different women realize they have more in common than motherhood and men.

P.S. I Love You

Synopsis: When Gerry (Gerard Butler), the husband of Holly Kennedy (Hilary Swank), dies from an illness, she loses the love of her life.

Knowing how hard Holly will take his death, Gerry plans ahead. Beginning on her 30th birthday, she receives the first in a series of letters written by him, designed to ease her grief and encourage her to move forward to a new life.

Warning: This movie will make you BAWL.

Just Go With It

Synopsis: Danny Maccabee (Adam Sandler) meets the girl of his dreams (Brooklyn Decker) but has to enlist his loyal assistant Katherine (Jennifer Aniston) to pretend to be his soon-to-be ex-wife in order to cover up a careless lie.

When more lies backfire, Katherine’s kids become involved, and everyone heads off to Hawaii for a ridiculous, out-of-control weekend that tests the limits of how far we’ll go for love.

Eat Pray Love

Synopsis: Liz Gilbert (Julia Roberts) thought she had everything she wanted in life: a home, a husband and a successful career.

Now newly divorced and facing a turning point, she finds that she is confused about what is important to her.

Daring to step out of her comfort zone, Liz embarks on a quest of self-discovery that takes her to Italy, India and Bali.

When Harry Met Sally

Synopsis: In 1977, college graduates Harry Burns (Billy Crystal) and Sally Albright (Meg Ryan) share a contentious car ride from Chicago to New York, during which they argue about whether men and women can ever truly be strictly platonic friends.

Ten years later, Harry and Sally meet again at a bookstore, and in the company of their respective best friends, Jess (Bruno Kirby) and Marie (Carrie Fisher), attempt to stay friends without sex becoming an issue between them.