These films will put a smile on your face

The best movies on Netflix to help you escape reality right now

With social distancing in full swing and people advised to stay home, it can be tough to not feel down at this time.

However, it is important to keep positive and there is no better way than watching a heartfelt film on Netflix.

We have listed 10 movies on the streaming platform that will certainly bring a smile to your face.

From Rom-Coms to Comedies, the site does not fail to disappoint with these classics.

La La Land

This musical-film full of colour and light is sure to have you off your sofa and dancing along.

The multi Oscar-award winning movie is the perfect way to escape.

It also stars Ryan Gosling: need we say more?

Legally Blonde

Reese Witherspoon shines as she plays the famous Elle Woods, who enrols in Harvard Law School to win her boyfriend over.

This fun-filled comedy about girl-power will leave you feeling uplifted at any time of day.

To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before

The sequel of the film was released recently in February, but the first film is bound to make you feel warm inside.

The relationship between Laura Jean and Peter will make your heart melt.

It’s cheesy, but isn’t now the time to be cheesy?

When Harry Met Sally

Sit back, relax and enjoy this classic.

This film may be over 30 years old, but it still brings a smile on our faces. Who can forget the famous diner scene with Meg Ryan? “I’ll have what she’s having!”

Matilda

Nothing is more joyous than a children’s film in times like these – and we think Matilda is the perfect one to watch this week.

From her magical powers to the scene with the massive chocolate cake, this movie is sure to put a smile on your face.

About Time

There’s lots of laughs, tears and more in this British rom-com.

About Time portrays a beautiful message to live every day to the fullest and to enjoy it.

With Irish actor Domhnall Gleeson leading the cast, it is a beautiful uplifting movie to watch this week.

The Perks of Being a Wallflower

Based on the best-selling novel, the coming-of-age movie lets us bring outy our quirky side.

With a star-studded cast, including Emma Watson, this one is bound to liven spirits.

Trainwreck

We definitely all need some laugh out loud comedy right now – so this is a perfect choice.

Starring the hilarious Amy Schumer, this modern comedy will tickle your funny bone.

With comedian Bill Hader playing her love interest, the comedy duo will have you laughing in no time.

Dirty Dancing

The perfect film to watch on a lazy day.

You may not be able to do the famous ‘lift’ or raunchy dance moves, but we can guarantee you will fall in love with Baby and Johnny.

“No one puts Baby in a corner” remember?

Bad Neighbours

To finish off our list, we have the brilliant comedy Bad Neighbours.

With the hilarious Seth Rogen and the talented Zac Efron, this film will make you want to throw a Robert Deniro party (well once the social distancing is over).