The Best Hotels in Ireland for a Staycation

With Spring just around the corner, we have rounded up the best places for a ‘staycation’ in Ireland.

From the perfect seaside getaway to the ultimate spa stay, take a look at our favourites:

Dingle Skellig

The Dingle Skellig Hotel sits on the shores of Dingle Bay and has long been a favourite for Irish home holidays. With 152 guest rooms – including 32 new deluxe rooms and suites which opened last year, the hotel has everything you need to enjoy a restful Irish holiday.

The facilities at the hotel include a leisure club with 17mtr swimming pool, Jacuzzi and gym, Spa including outdoor Hot Tub, Sauna, Steam Room and Relaxation suite as well as amazing family facilities of a crèche and kids club available at weekends and school holidays.

The hotel is a short walk into the centre of Dingle town and is perfectly located for touring the breath taking Dingle Peninsula.

The hotel runs a number of special package breaks throughout the year including Spa breaks, Senior programmes, Family breaks and special offers.

They are currently running a last minute midweek special on a selection of Sunday – Fridays from only €65.00pps which also includes free crèche, room upgrade and a Spa discount voucher.

Lough Eske

Treat yourself to a break this Spring and explore what Lough Eske Castle has to offer.

This package includes:

One night’s accommodation in a Courtyard or Deluxe Room with full Irish breakfast in Cedars Restaurant

€20 credit per person (applicable to one three-course dinner in Cedars Restaurant)

A bottle of Prosecco in your room on arrival

20% Spa discount on pre-booked spa treatments which are 60 minutes or more (cannot be usedsed in conjunction with any other special offers)

From €189 in a Courtyard or Deluxe Room (Sunday – Friday)

Available until 30th April 2020.

Parnasilla Resort

Escape with the ones you love to Parknasilla this Easter. We have some fantastic offers so you can relax for a few days of luxurious seaside serenity and beat the Spring blues!

Nestled in the breath-taking Kerry mountains and bounded by the seashore, our location is esteemed not only for its beauty but for its prime position on the Wild Atlantic Way, The Ring of Kerry and The Beara Peninsula.

At Parknasilla Resort, there is so much to see and do on our 500-acre estate. You can choose to enjoy it in your own company or in the company of others. Immerse yourself in the beauty of our natural surroundings as you go on one of our mapped walks, or take to the hills with a picnic.

Take a boat ride out on the bay or try kayaking, archery, tennis or cycling. For golf lovers, we have a 12-hole golf course for you to take a swing at, but give yourself plenty of time because the spectacular sea and mountain views surrounding the course will continuously draw you in.

To learn more or book a reservation Contact Parknasilla Resort & Spa team on +353 64 667 5600 or email [email protected]

Monart

The team of experts at Monart Destination Spa has created the ultimate retreat to ensure you get 2020 off to the best start possible; ‘Way to Wellness’ is now on offer at the five-star Monart Destination Spa.

‘Way to Wellness’ includes a series of cleansing and rejuvenating treatments focusing on offering guests the opportunity to ‘reset’ at the ultimate five-star retreat with a five-day Monart Life programme.

On arrival, an appointment for each guest is made with the Nutrition and Fitness Director who will carry out a detailed evaluation with each guest, following which an individual wellness programme is created and a daily exercise schedule is built followed by daily one to one consultations to help monitor and achieve goals, progress and results.

You will also get to enjoy selected treatments, including a Reiki or Reflexology session, a Mud Chamber Experience, a Body Brush and Detox Algae Body Scrub, Light Legs Treatment and a Lumafirm Body Wrap, a Detox Body Brush and Plant Stem Cell Body Contour Wrap and a Pevonia Botanica Reviver Facial.

All guests will receive diagnostics results of their journey, individual dietary recommendations and a personal training and exercise programme in order to continue on their ‘Way to Wellness’ journey when they leave Monart Destination Spa.

The multi-award-winning five-star Monart Destination Spa in Enniscorthy, County Wexford is an adult only environment and is regarded by the top Travel Guides as one of the world’s leading destination spas.

Adare Manor

Set on an 840-acre estate, Adare Manor in Co. Limerick is one of Ireland’s leading five star castle properties.

The building is Neo-Gothic masterpiece that incorporates the latest in contemporary luxury. The opulent manor hotel and golf resort is steeped in history with each of the rooms and suites being individually decorated.

Situated in the heart of picturesque Adare Village in Co. Limerick, Adare Manor is surrounded by medieval ruins, walled gardens and winding woodland paths and just 25 minutes from Shannon International Airport.

During your visit you can dine in their Michelin star restaurant, play your way through the magnificent golf course, visit the in-house cinema and relax in the spa.

