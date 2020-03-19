Major stores that have officially closed due to coronavirus outbreak in Ireland

More and more shops have announced closures amid the coronavirus pandemic.
With Mother’s Day fast-approaching, it looks like you’ll have to pick up a gift for your mum online – as many shops have closed due to the COVID-19 outbreak in Ireland.
For now, here is a list of shops to avoid next time you (cautiously) need to go out to do your shopping:
1. Penneys
Last night, Penneys announced the news of their closure on Facebook.
The budget-friendly store declared: “With the health and welfare of our employees and customers front of mind, we have made the decision to close our stores in the Republic of Ireland, until further notice.”
Although it is unknown when they will re-open, Penneys “has overcome many challenges over the past 50 years, and we pride ourselves on our agility and our ability to adapt.”
2. Brown Thomas
At Brown Thomas, our main priority is always the health and safety of our customers, team members and partners. We have been closely monitoring this unprecedented situation as it has unfolded in Ireland and across the globe. Following the advice from the Government and the HSE we have taken the decision to close our physical stores from 5pm this evening, Wednesday March 18th. We wish to thank all of our customers, team members and partners for their continued support and understanding at this difficult time. While our bricks and mortar stores are temporarily closed, customers will be able to continue shopping with us online at brownthomas.com. Wishing you all health and safety and we look forward to welcoming you back through our doors in the near future.
As of 5pm on March 18th, Brown Thomas also shut their doors until further notice.
Like Penneys, the department store stated: “Our main priority is always the health and safety of our customers, team members and partners.”
Thankfully it’s not all bad news, as customers can still shop online HERE.
3. Carraig Donn
Carraig Donn have also made the difficult decision to stop in-store trading during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The fashion, jewellery and giftware boutique have urged their customers to “look out for one another in these unprecedented and difficult times.”
For Carraig Donn updates and online shopping, click HERE.
4. Arnotts
At Arnotts, our main priority is always the health and safety of our customers, team members and partners. We have been closely monitoring this unprecedented situation as it has unfolded in Ireland and across the globe. Following the advice from the Government and the HSE we have taken the decision to close our physical store from 5pm this evening, Wednesday March 18th. We wish to thank all of our customers, team members and partners for their continued support and understanding at this difficult time. While our bricks and mortar store is temporarily closed, customers will be able to continue shopping with us online at arnotts.ie. Wishing you all health and safety and we look forward to welcoming you back through our doors in the near future.
A favourite for Mother’s Day, Arnotts had to close on March 18 following “advice from the Government and the HSE.”
Don’t fret though, as you can still purchase items from the department store online HERE.
5. Kilkenny Design Shop
Kilkenny Design Shop announced the closure of it’s 5 restaurants and 17 shops on Instagram.
Kilkenny champions Irish craft and design and asked their “talented Irish designers and makers” to “keep nurturing your amazing talent, and we will return stronger by working together.”
You can continue to support Kilkenny Design online HERE.
For an added bonus, they are currently offering €15 off purchases of €75 or more.
6. Shaws
**Please Share** It is with great regret that we announce the temporary closure of our stores from 6pm this evening until 29th March 2020. As a company, the health and well-being of our employees and customers is our number one priority. We all have a responsibility to do what we can to help mitigate the spread of the Coronavirus within our communities, by supporting and following the guidance of our Government. Stay safe everyone.
Shaw’s Department Store announced their closure via Instagram today.
In a statement they said: “We all have a responsibility to do what we can to help mitigate the spread of the Coronavirus within our communities.”
The retailer plan to reopen on the 29th of March.