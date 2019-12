It's the last podcast episode of the year

LISTEN: We talk through the biggest stories of 2019 on the Gosscast

In the final Gosscast episode of 2019, Goss.ie Founder Ali Ryan and Goss.ie Editor Kendra Becker talk through the biggest stories of the year.

From the Tristan Thompson and Jordyn Woods scandal to the Rebekah Vardy and Coleen Rooney drama, the girls are spilling all the tea.

Take a listen:

Listen on iTunes and Spotify: