Just Eat to invest €1 million in a package of supports for the restaurant sector

They want to help keep restaurants trading through the COVID-19 crisis

Just Eat to invest €1 million in a package of supports for...

Just Eat today announced a package of measures worth a total of €1m to support the distressed restaurant sector during the current public health crisis.

The suite of measures, which will be available for the next 30 days, includes reduced commissions for independent restaurants already on the Just Eat platform – those with just one outlet and small groups with up to four premises.

It has also abolished sign up fees for those joining the platform during the period and has made an investment in additional resources in operations and menu development.

A team of people will work with the numerous restaurants who are seeking to offer a takeaway service for the first time – helping them to get online quickly while also giving them advice on optimising menus and opening times.

Since the introduction of social distancing guidelines last Thursday, the traditional restaurant sector has been decimated – many of these restaurants are long established businesses and sit at the heart of their local communities.

By helping local restaurants get online and offering a delivery service quickly it will help to ensure that they continue to have a revenue stream while their sit- in restaurants remain closed.

Just Eat continues to support its existing restaurant partner base by providing ongoing advice and guidelines to ensure that all public health measures are followed.

The introduction of contactless payment and contactless delivery has been well received this week – both by delivery couriers and customers.

Commenting today, Amanda Roche-Kelly, Managing Director, Just Eat Ireland said: “We’re doing everything in our power to drive the necessary orders to keep all our restaurant partners busy during these difficult days.”

“Most of our existing partners remain open for delivery and collection and all are taking the necessary precautions to ensure safe delivery of food.”

“We are also really conscious that there are hundreds of local independent restaurants in towns, villages and suburbs throughout the country that have been forced to close their doors.”

“Previously they haven’t offered a delivery option but for them, this is the only way that they can keep staff employed and stay open during the period ahead. We have been inundated with requests for support from this cohort of restaurants and are delighted to be in a position to invest to help them.”

“There are thousands of people working in the takeaway restaurant sector and add to this the thousands more in the restaurants who haven’t previously offered delivery. This is a huge industry and a huge employer. It is essential that, as the market leader in the delivery space, that we do what we can to support the sector through this hugely challenging time.

“We are going to continue to do what we can to drive orders to our restaurant partners and help to keep as many people in work as possible while also providing what is a valued delivery service during the weeks and months ahead.”