Just Eat and Dominos Pizza announce new ‘contactless’ delivery – in wake of Coronavirus spread

The food delivery companies want to ensure their customers and staff can stay safe

Just Eat and Dominos Pizza announce new ‘contactless’ delivery – in wake...

Just Eat has announced new ‘contactless delivery’ – in the wake of the Coronavirus spread.

The food delivery service sent an email to customers on Friday, to reveal you can now order and have your food left in a certain place – without having to deal with a delivery driver.

“The most up-to-date recommendations focus on social distancing to help prevent the spread of illness,” the email read.

“So, in order to help our customers follow this guidance, you can now request contactless deliveries for your card payment orders by using the notes box on our app or website as follows:

1. Login to the Just Eat website or your Just Eat app as normal

2. Choose your restaurant and menu items as normal

3. During the checkout process you will find our Leave a note for the restaurant box

4. Write your request for contactless delivery in the box E.g. “Please leave my food on the doorstep and ring the bell to let me know it’s delivered.”

Meanwhile, Dominos Ireland also revealed they will be doing ‘contact-free’ delivery during this current period of social distancing.

Domino’s understands the trust you place in us to deliver safe, freshly prepared pizza and takes this responsibility incredibly seriously. Given the evolving COVID-19 situation I wanted to update you with everything we’re doing, as this is clearly a worrying time for many people.

“In light of the current situation we’re carefully following the advice from health authorities. We’ve implemented a number of additional precautions such as increased hand washing and sanitisation,” a statement from Dominos read.

“For customers who want to feel even safer when ordering, from next week we will launch Contact Free Delivery. This service comes at no additional charge and is in response to some customers wishing to limit physical contact during the current COVID-19 outbreak. We’re pleased to be able to offer this across every Domino’s store in the UK and Ireland.

“By introducing Contact Free Delivery, we believe that we will give our customers peace of mind when ordering a Domino’s, while also protecting our delivery drivers.

“You can select a Contact Free Delivery at the checkout on our app or website when placing your order.

“Your driver will call you when they arrive to agree where you want your food left. Once the order has been placed in the agreed location, the driver will stay at least two meters away while you collect your order.

“To ensure the service is truly contact-free, all Contact Free Delivery orders must be pre-paid online or over the phone,” they explained.