Get yourselves booked in ASAP

Here are the BEST Valentines Day date ideas in Dublin

Valentines Day is creeping ever closer, and if you haven’t decided what to do with your significant other on the big day, we have you covered.

From romantic art walks to gin bus tours, Dublin has plenty to offer the lucky in love.

Check out our top Valentines experiences:

Dinner and games

Take a step back into childhood with an evening of vintage arcade games.

Dublin’s Token restaurant in Smithfield is chock a block with the very best arcade games – as well as serving delicious vegan-friendly food.

Book a table HERE.

Forge your own rings

While it doesn’t have to be THAT kind of ring, a ring forging class is an unforgettable creative excursion that’s perfect to take part in as a pair.

The class sees experts from contemporary jewellery store The Collective help attendees craft their own silver rings – so you get a momento from your date as well as an incredible experience.

Book into the session HERE.

Kayaking with the Dalkey Island Seals

For couples who love nature and getting active, this is the perfect Valentines day trip.

Kayak with a guide thought Dublin Bay, meeting the local seal population as you go. Then, enjoy a romantic stroll on Dalkey island to take in the sights.

Book online HERE.

A tour of Dublin’s romantic history

Why not see the city the best way possible – on foot.

This walking tour promises to portray Dublin through a very romantic lens – “fine Ladies and their gentlemen to caddish bounders and their prey, where and how romance occurred and famous people and their romances” is the focus of this tour.

Book a slot right HERE (and venture to any of Temple Bar’s pubs after for a drink and a chat about the tour)

The Botanic Gardens

The Botanic Gardens are the perfect romantic spot to grab a hot chocolate and take in some nature in stunning and peaceful surroundings.

On Valentines Day, the gardens are organising a special walking tour called Blooming Romance. The walk is described as “an alternative Valentine’s Day activity to delight the senses!”

“Discover the pagan roots of the day, Ancient Greek tales of metamorphoses, and the love lives of birds.” Book yourself on to the tour HERE.

A Gin Bus Tour

This gun bus tour allows you to take in some city sights in a unique way. The tour takes approximately 90-minutes on a Vintage Routemaster bus from the 1960s, and visits areas such as Merrion Square, Saint Stephen’s Green, Trinity College, Ha’penny Bridge, Temple Bar and The Phoenix Park to name but a few.

Nab some tickets for you and the gin drinker you love HERE.