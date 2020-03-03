FUJIFILM launches the brand new instax mini 11

FUJIFILM have launched the brand new instax mini 11, a stylish renewal of the popular mini model, allowing users to enjoy on-the-spot photo printing.

The “instax” series of instant cameras, launched in 1998, now offers a wide variety of models that cater to diverse user needs in over 100 countries worldwide.

The new mini 11 is the first entry model to feature the “Automatic Exposure” function, in which the camera automatically senses the level of ambient light when the shutter button is pressed, and optimises the flash output according to the condition.

Another feature that makes taking instax photos even easier than ever is the Selfie Mode, which is ideal for selfie kings and queens!

The body of the camera also has a fresh, revamped look. In addition to its being thinner and lighter than the previous model, the mini 11 sports a rounded body design that fits perfectly in users’ hands.

The mini 11 is available in five pale tone colours – Blush Pink, Sky Blue, Charcoal Gray, Ice White and Lilac Purple.

The camera also comes with two replaceable accessories for the shutter button to style the button’s looks according to users’ preference.

The new instax mini 11 is available from Fujifilm stockists nationwide at an RRP €80 (prices may vary by retailer).