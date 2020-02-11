Domino’s announce the return of fan favourite pizza – just in time for Valentine’s Day

Domino’s announce the return of fan favourite pizza – just in time...

Spicing up Valentine’s Day, Domino’s have announced the return of the Catalan Chicken & Chorizo pizza.

Packed full of flavour, this rich, hearty full-flavoured pizza starring a Mediterranean-inspired flavour combination includes a double portion of pulled Catalan style chicken, chorizo, onions, red & green peppers.

These are added to Domino’s signature vine ripened tomato sauce, 100% mozzarella cheese all on a freshly made classic base.

To finish, the pizza is drizzled with a sour cream and paprika sauce.

Melissa Greenwood, Pizza Aficionado at Domino’s said: “Catalan Chicken & Chorizo was very popular with our customers, so we’re delighted to be bringing back a fan favourite. We’re sure it will be a popular choice this week with Valentine’s Day being one of the busiest days in the calendar.”

“With more and more people embracing JOMO, the Joy of Missing Out, we’ve got your Valentine’s Day covered, why go out when you can spend a romantic evening tucking into a delicious Catalan-style pizza at home?”

Pizza lovers can get their hands on piping hot Catalan Chicken & Chorizo from every store, via the Domino’s app and on www.dominos.ie from today.