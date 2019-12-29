A number of celebs lost their lives this year

19 Stars Who Sadly Passed Away In 2019

As 2019 draws to a close, we’re reflecting on the famous faces the world lost over the past 12 months.

From musicians to broadcasters to the stars of the big and small screens, as well as social media icons, 2019 was a year where many well-known lives were lost both in Ireland and abroad.

Below are 19 famous names to pay tribute to as 2019 comes to an end.

Gay Byrne

Veteran RTÉ presenter Gay Byrne died aged 85 in November of this year.

The star passed away at home, surrounded by his loving family after a short illness.

The Late Late Show aired a tribute episode for the star following his passing.

Mike Thalassitis

Love Island star Mike Thalassitis was found dead aged just 26 in March of this year.

He was found dead of apparent suicide in a forest near his home in Essex.

Jade McCann

Beautiful both inside and out, Jade, also known as Jayda, inspired thousands as she shared her battle with cancer on her social media channels.

Sadly, Jade lost her fight with the disease, and her death was announced on Thursday 24 October via her Instagram. The day before she passed, the star won the ‘Best Inspiration Award’ at the Beauty Blog Awards.

Following her death, thousands were raised by her followers to pay for the cost of her funeral.

Luke Perry

Hollywood actor Luke Perry passed away this year following a massive stroke.

The actor, who starred in Beverly Hills 90210 and became a hit once again thanks to his role in Riverdale, passed away in California.

Alli MacDonnell

Irish model Alli MacDonnell passed away suddenly this year.

Alli, who is mother to four children, was an ambassador for Irish Autism Action after her son Harry was diagnosed with the condition in 2016.

Andrew Mann

Musician Andrew Mann died suddenly in May of this year, just months after former girlfriend Alli MacDonnell passed away.

Alli and Andrew have a two-year-old daughter, Siena Rose, together.

Andrew rose to fame following his stint on The Voice of Ireland. He released his EP Middle of the Dancefloor back in 2013.

Félicité Tomlinson

Louis Tomlinson’s 18-year-old sister Félicité passed away after an accidental drug overdose earlier this year.

She was an aspiring fashion designer and influencer with over a million followers on Instagram.

Brendan Grace

Brendan Grace passed away at the age of 68 in July of this year.

Brendan had a remarkable career as a comedian and entertainer that spanned five decades.

He announced his diagnosis with lung cancer just one week before his death.

Nika McGuigan

Danika McGuire, otherwise known as Nika, sadly passed away at the age of 30.

She was best known for her acting role in Stefanie Preissner’s Can’t Cope, Won’t Cope.

The actress, who is the daughter of former boxing champion Barry McGuigan, died “after a brief but brave battle against cancer.”

Juice WRLD

The star passed away after suffering a seizure at Midway airport in Chicago, IL.

The Lucid Dreams rapper had just turned 21 at the time of his death.

Karl Shiels

Peaky Blinders and Fair City actor Karl Shiels passed away aged 47.

The Dublin-born actor joined the iconic TV show in 2014 as key character Robbie Quinn.

A source told The Daily Mail that the actor “died in his sleep” after “repeatedly falling asleep while filming.”

Cameron Boyce

Disney star and actor Cameron Boyce died suddenly this year, aged 20 years old.

The cause of death was announced as being due to “an ongoing medical condition.”

The actor found fame in comedy series Jessie, and later took a leading role in Disney’s The Descendants. He also starred in comedy Grown Ups, and the sequel Grown Ups 2.

Doris Day

Iconic Hollywood star Doris Day died in May of 2019.

She died aged 97, after having starred in her first film in 1947 amid the Golden Age of Hollywood film.

She was an accomplished musician and singer, and in her later years became an advocate for animal rights.

Nipsey Hussle

Grammy nominee Nipsey Hussle, real name Ermias Joseph Asghedom, was gunned down this year.

The 33-year-old was shot outside his shop, Marathon Clothing in Los Angeles in April.

Karl Lagerfeld

German-born couturier Karl Lagerfeld passed away this year, aged 85.

The iconic fashion designer was best known for his work at Chanel, where he reigned at the helm as the luxury fashion house’s creative director.

Gary Rhodes

The much-loved celebrity chef died at the age of 59.

The top television foodie starred in Strictly Come Dancing back in 2008.

Emily Hartridge

Television presenter Emily Hartridge died in electric scooter crash during the summer months.

Emily was also well known for her YouTube channel, and was known as one of the first social media stars of our time.

Her death notice was posted to her Instagram feed to inform fans of her passing.

George Kay

Kerry Katona’s ex-husband George Kay died suddenly of a suspected drug overdose.

The former rugby league player passed away aged 39, and is reported to have a history of issues with drugs.

George is the father of Kerry’s youngest child, Dylan-Jorge, who is five. The couple announced their split in 2015, and formally divorced in 2017.

Grumpy Cat

The world’s most famous feline Grumpy Cat passed away at the age of seven.

Grumpy, whose real name was Tardar Sauce, first found fame in 2012 when photos of her signature scowl went viral.

The cat entertained millions of followers on social media thanks to her distinctive features.