YouTube stars Tana Mongeau and Jake Paul confirm split – five months after ‘getting married’

The pair got "married" in Vegas last summer

Kendra Becker | Editor
YouTubers Tana Mongeau and Jake Paul have finally confirmed their split.

The social media stars shocked fans by tying the knot last July in Las Vegas, and controversially live-streamed the entire ceremony.

Although the pair never legally married, they maintained that they had a loving “open relationship”.

However, Tana recently admitted that the dynamic between them was “killing” her in a candid YouTube video.

Days after posting the video, Tana has now confirmed that they’ve decided to call it quits.

Posting a photo of her and Jake on Instagram, Tana told her fans: “ok i don’t rly know how to do a ‘we’re taking a break’ post & this is weird as f**k…”

“i’m happy to still be able to sit with Jake and laugh as we do this – but for right now we both are taking a break to focus on our own very crazy lives… i’ll never know what the future holds and i will always love Jake and everything we did.”

“i’m grateful to know throughout this i’ve made a best friend for life & found someone to do life with when no one understood me.”

“here’s to 2020, working on us, and my new Lamborghini since i get half of everything! no need for crazy speculations – this is coming from a place of nothing but love. i love u Jakey. thank u for this past year,” she added.

