Yewande reveals she finds it ‘hard to let go’ of her relationship with THIS Love Islander

Yewande reveals she finds it ‘hard to let go’ of her relationship...

Yewande Biala has revealed that despite her friendship with Amber Gill, she finds it hard to let go of her friendship with Michael Griffiths.

Michale and Yewande became close in the villa, before Michael dumped Amber for Joanna Chimonides.

Speaking on the Reality Check podcast – which she records with Amber and Anna Vakili, Yewande said:

“Obviously I’m friends with Michael but do you know I feel like it’s different?”

“The reason I feel it’s different is because when we walked into the villa, obviously Michael was the first guy that I actually spoke to.”

“Obviously I was coupled up with him and before you guys were a thing… I was convincing her to get with my friend.”

She continued: “Michael was that friend that I was like, ‘Oh my God you are both my friends you would work so well together’. But I was friends with Michael before.”

“I mean I was closer with Amber than I was with Michael but Michael was one of the first guy friends I made in there.”

“And when I struggled he was there as well so that’s why it’s kind of hard to let it go.”

Yewande is currently training for the upcoming series of RTE’s Dancing With the Stars.