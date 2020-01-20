Yewande Biala sets her sights on radio presenting role

"I think the voters didn't get behind me."

Yewande Biala has revealed what is next for her now that she has finished up her stint on Dancing With the Stars Ireland.

The reality star was eliminated from the show last night after dancing the Viennese Waltz with her partner Stephen Vincent.

“I think the voters didn’t get behind me,” she revealed to Jennifer Zamparelli on 2FM this morning.

“My score was bad but it wasn’t terribly bad,” she said. “I was shocked but I wasn’t – it was a weird feeling.”

Despite only finishing up the show last night, Yewande already has another project in the works – and has set her sights on radio presenting.

“I don’t know if I’ll do any more reality shows,” she said.”

“At the end of the day never say never. It would be nice to get into presenting. I would like to get into radio presenting but we will see what happens.”

She also hinted that she currently has a project in the works, that she is unable to speak about yet – ” I cannot tell you,” she told Jennifer coyly.

Yewande opened up about her experiences on RTE’s Dancing With the Stars, where she said she felt her Love Island background worked against her.

The star explained that despite having almost one million followers, she didn’t have the same support as other DWTS contestants.

“Because I went on Love Island and that is a show that’s predominantly in the UK – and I lived there as well – so I think that’s where most of my following predominantly is – so I think it was hard to get the Irish votes.”

Naming Lottie Ryan as her favourite to win, Yewande said:

“Lottie deserves to win.”

“On the show it’s not about who deserves to win – it’s who the public want to win.”