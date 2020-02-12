Yewande Biala claims that Love Island contestants are WEIGHED each week

"On TV sometimes people might be quite conscious of how they look and purposefully try to lose weight"

Yewande Biala has said that the Love Island contestants are weighed each week during their time on the show.

The weight-taking allegedly comes as part of the regular health tests the contestants are given while in the show’s care.

Yewande expressed how her weight has been an issue for her growing up, when she was ridiculed for her slight frame – and that now she works hard to maintain a healthy weight.

“Growing up I was so thin and it was something I was so self-conscious about and I hated people commenting on my weight and even now I hate people commenting on my weight, I just don’t want to start thinking about it,” she told The Irish Mirror.

“That’s why I started going to the gym and training really hard in order to put on that muscle mass and put on the weight, it is something I still struggle with.”

“Even in the villa because they weigh us every week to make sure that we are not losing weight,” she revealed.

“And just to monitor our health really and I was always so obsessed to make sure I wasn’t losing weight, like that was so important to me.”

“Because obviously being on TV sometimes people might be quite conscious of how they look and purposefully try to lose weight and not eating properly and stuff.”

“So they always monitor what we were eating as we ate and stuff like that and then weighed us too to make sure we weren’t losing. I was making sure there was protein shakes and everything and I was literally downing everything I could.”

