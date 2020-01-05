Home Top Story Winter Love Island villa hires ARMED security amid KIDNAPPING threat fears

Winter Love Island villa hires ARMED security amid KIDNAPPING threat fears

They don't want he contestants to become a "target" of organised crime

By
Sarah Magliocco
-
SHARE

The upcoming cast of Winter Love Island are set to be protected by armed guards 24 hours a day.

The upcoming series of the show will be set in a luxurious £5.3million villa in Cape Town, South Africa, and bosses want to ensure the safety of their contestants.

The producers of the show are allegedly concerned that a kidnapping threat could be made against the show while filming.

From ITV Studios

An insider told The Daily Star: “Producers aren’t taking any chances.”

“It’s been arranged for armed guards to patrol the compound throughout the series.”

“If it’s known to everyone in the area that a big TV show is in town, then it will become a target.”

From ITV Studios

The huge villa is currently undergoing temporary construction as builders work to add the necessary Love Island elements.

The show is set to kick off on January 12th.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR