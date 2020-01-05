Winter Love Island villa hires ARMED security amid KIDNAPPING threat fears

They don't want he contestants to become a "target" of organised crime

The upcoming cast of Winter Love Island are set to be protected by armed guards 24 hours a day.

The upcoming series of the show will be set in a luxurious £5.3million villa in Cape Town, South Africa, and bosses want to ensure the safety of their contestants.

The producers of the show are allegedly concerned that a kidnapping threat could be made against the show while filming.

An insider told The Daily Star: “Producers aren’t taking any chances.”

“It’s been arranged for armed guards to patrol the compound throughout the series.”

“If it’s known to everyone in the area that a big TV show is in town, then it will become a target.”

The huge villa is currently undergoing temporary construction as builders work to add the necessary Love Island elements.

The show is set to kick off on January 12th.