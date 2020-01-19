Who is Rebecca Gormley? Everything we know about the Love Island bombshell

As Love Island wound down tonight, it was announced that bombshell Rebecca Gormley was joining the line-up.
The 21-year-old Newcastle native is set to spice things up in the villa as she lands in South Africa, where all of the contestants are currently coupled up.
Rebecca is a part-time model and carer, and says she is willing to go “as far as she needs to go” to secure the man of her dreams.
View this post on Instagram
Tell us a fun fact about yourself.
I won Miss Newcastle in 2018 and came sixth in Miss England 2019.
What makes you the perfect Love Islander?
I’m fun, I’m loud, I’m outgoing, I’m fearless and spontaneous!
How would you rate your looks on a scale of 1 to 10 and what would you say is your best feature?
8.5 maybe a 9. My eyes… or my boobs are my best feature.
View this post on Instagram
What is your worst habit?
Looking people up and down and not realising. I give the wrong impression but I’m usually just checking out what they’re wearing!
Describe your ideal man.
I like a ‘Jack the lad’. He’s got to be the centre of attention easy to get along with, and someone who gets involved with the chat.
Who is your celebrity crush?
Christian Grey from Fifty Shades of Grey. He’s a man who knows what he wants.
View this post on Instagram
How do you tend to meet dates?
Through friends of friends or on Instagram I get messages.
What’s been your most disastrous date/ dating experience?
When I arrived at the date, I got out of the car and my dress had split all the way up the back. I didn’t know! My date told me. We got safety pins in the restaurant and pinned it back together!
Describe the ideal first date.
Italian food, nice wine, chilled – not a loud place.
View this post on Instagram
What’s an immediate turn off for you in a guy?
Long nails!
Which boy/ boys in the villa do you have your eye on?
Connagh, Callum and Mike…
How far are you prepared to go in the villa to get the guy you want?
As far as I need to go.
Do you have a plan?
I need to chat to them. I haven’t seen enough of them to know how I’m going to approach it. I like funny guys, so I’m thinking making the guy laugh is a tick in the box. But no smooth moves, I’ll just be myself.
Party trick: I can whistle with my bottom lip – look out for it.