Who is Rebecca Gormley? Everything we know about the Love Island bombshell

As Love Island wound down tonight, it was announced that bombshell Rebecca Gormley was joining the line-up.

The 21-year-old Newcastle native is set to spice things up in the villa as she lands in South Africa, where all of the contestants are currently coupled up.

Rebecca is a part-time model and carer, and says she is willing to go “as far as she needs to go” to secure the man of her dreams.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Miss Newcastle 2018/19👸🏻 (@rebeccagormleyx) on Nov 3, 2019 at 12:54pm PST

Tell us a fun fact about yourself.

I won Miss Newcastle in 2018 and came sixth in Miss England 2019.

What makes you the perfect Love Islander?

I’m fun, I’m loud, I’m outgoing, I’m fearless and spontaneous!

How would you rate your looks on a scale of 1 to 10 and what would you say is your best feature?

8.5 maybe a 9. My eyes… or my boobs are my best feature.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Miss Newcastle 2018/19👸🏻 (@rebeccagormleyx) on Aug 27, 2019 at 5:13am PDT

What is your worst habit?

Looking people up and down and not realising. I give the wrong impression but I’m usually just checking out what they’re wearing!

Describe your ideal man.

I like a ‘Jack the lad’. He’s got to be the centre of attention easy to get along with, and someone who gets involved with the chat.

Who is your celebrity crush?

Christian Grey from Fifty Shades of Grey. He’s a man who knows what he wants.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Miss Newcastle 2018/19👸🏻 (@rebeccagormleyx) on Sep 21, 2019 at 8:59am PDT

How do you tend to meet dates?