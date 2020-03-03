We can't keep up!

What’s REALLY going on between Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott?

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott called it quits last October, but over the past few weeks, rumours have been rife that the pair are back together.

So what’s really going on between them? Well, sources have told PEOPLE magazine that Kylie and Travis aren’t “labelling their relationship” right now.

The insider said: “Things are great with Kylie and Travis. They are very happy. Kylie still isn’t labelling their relationship. It seems they aren’t seeing other people, though.”

Over the weekend, Kylie fuelled rumours that they’ve reunited by posting throwback photos of them looking loved-up at a basketball game.

Alongside the photos, the 22-year-old wrote: “It’s a mood.”

Kylie and Travis started dating in April 2017 after hooking up at Coachella.

About a month later, the reality star fell pregnant, but kept the news a secret until giving birth to their daughter Stormi in February 2018.