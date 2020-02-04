"They can nearly be a lone parent when you’re away."

Westlife reveal the impact their comeback has had on their families

Members of top Irish band Westlife have revealed how their reunion impacted their personal lives.

The Westlife lads has seen huge success since they announced their comeback in 2019.

Speaking to RSVP, Kian Egan, Shane Filan, Mark Feehily and Nicky Byrne have explained how their families and partners have dealt with the reunion.

There have been some adjustments that came with the reunion that their families have had to deal with – as the members embark on tour and focus on releasing new music.

Shane explained that there are positives and negatives to the comeback:

“They think it’s incredible to watch their dads on stage doing this every night to all these massive crowds and travelling the world. It’s fun.”

“I think it’s a very exciting childhood now for our children.”

While Kian added: “The kids weren’t around when all of the marketing of the band was done years ago.”

“But our kids love our music and it was never pushed in their faces. So it’s a good sign that they like it without all the marketing.”

Nicky chimed in to admit that his wife Georgina is loving the band’s comeback,. but he says that he is always working towards striking a work life balance.

“It was a big decision to come back because we were seven-and-a- half years away and we learnt to live without each other and the band, and I had another baby during that time,” he told the magazine.

“Whether it’s homework or disciplining your children, or bringing them to football or dance or whatever it is you do, when you’re gone and you’re only on FaceTime it can be quite difficult on the partners back home.”

“So I think from that respect, it’s hard. They can nearly be a lone parent when you’re away.”

“But then the joy of coming back home and Daddy is home and all of that again is brilliant.”