Wes Nelson opens up about marrying Arabella Chi in the future

Wes nelson has revealed that he will “maybe” marry current girlfriend Arabella Chi one day.

However for now, the former Love Island contestants are taking things slow.

“It’s going so, so well. We’ve taken it easy and been low key with our relationship, especially to begin with,” he told The Mirror.

“It’s been good keeping everything out of the public eye.”

“It’s just been like a normal relationship.”

The couple were first photographed together at the end of the summer of 2019.

Opening up about marriage, he said:

“There will not be popping of questions any time soon.”

“We are taking every day as it comes. Maybe in the future.”