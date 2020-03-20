Web Summit donates €1 MILLION to help Ireland with Coronavirus pandemic

Irish founder Paddy Cosgrave has already helped thousands of medical equipment get delivered to Ireland

The Irish-owned Web Summit has pledged €1 million to help Ireland during the Coronavirus pandemic.

It comes just days after owner Paddy Cosgrave helped organise the delivery of thousands of medical equipment to Ireland to hospitals, all thanks to an Irish nurse named Sandra raised awareness about shortage worries.

The entrepreneur encouraged Chinese tech company Huawei to help out the country, later sending thousands of much-need equipment to Ireland.

Taking to Twitter, Paddy shared that his company will now donate huge funds to help with the crisis.

We’re donating €1 million to Ireland’s fight against #Covid_19 Over to @denisobrien_, Larry Goodman, Dermot Desmond, JP McManus, Michael O’Leary and others to step up We’re in this fight together. And we will only prevail by standing togetherhttps://t.co/6HVAkLtBwm — Paddy Cosgrave (@paddycosgrave) March 20, 2020

“We’re donating €1 million to Ireland’s fight against #Covid_19,” the Founder wrote.

“He also called out other top Irish business owners to do the same: “Over to @denisobrien_ , Larry Goodman, Dermot Desmond, JP McManus, Michael O’Leary and others to step up.

“We’re in this fight together. And we will only prevail by standing together,” he added.

In a statement, Web Summit explained where the funds will be going.

“Web Summit was born in Ireland. We employ 210 people in our Dublin headquarters. We consider ourselves extremely lucky – lucky to work alongside some incredible people and to have enjoyed some success along the way. We’re now in a position to do what’s right in this time of crisis.

“As people worry about paying rent or whether there will be hospital beds for their loved ones should they fall ill, we believe it’s incumbent on those who can contribute to stand up,” the statement added.

“Call it a question of morals or a simple comprehension of what we’re facing. Ireland won’t pull through this pandemic without contributions from all members of society. Our frontline workers have taken their stand. It’s time for everyone else to take theirs.

“We’ve been moved at Web Summit by stories of individual and collective effort: stories like that of Feed the Heroes, a campaign that has already raised close to €250,000 to feed healthcare workers, €10,000 of which has been donated by our own staff. It’s stories like this that have inspired us to help out.

“We’re donating €1 million to ChangeX, who will then identify, fund and spread projects aimed at strengthening Ireland’s response to Covid-19. This funding will be allocated exclusively to Covid-19 projects.

“These projects may focus on supporting our elderly, our most isolated and most vulnerable during this crisis.

“They may be tech-based solutions that will help consolidate our national response to Covid-19 – anything that can be replicated by other communities across Ireland and that will help ensure we emerge stronger from this pandemic.

“We think ChangeX is uniquely placed to find and support more ideas like Feed the Heroes as we come together as a country to fight Covid-19.

“If you, or a group you’re a member of, are ready to support your community, please visit ChangeX.org and either post your idea or register interest to start a Covid-19 project,” the statement ended.

To help you through this strange time, this week Goss.ie’s Founder and CEO Ali Ryan is flying solo to bring you some top tips during self-isolation.

Plus we have an exclusive interview with new Dancing With The Stars winner Lottie Ryan, and we’re bringing you all the HAPPY news stories this week, so we have can focus on some positivity.

The Gosscast is available on usual podcast channels:

Listen on iTunes and Spotify: