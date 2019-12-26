We FINALLY know where Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are celebrating Archie’s first Christmas

The couple chose to spend Christmas away from the Royal family this year

We FINALLY know where Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are celebrating Archie’s...

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are celebrating their son’s first Christmas on Vancouver Island in Canada, according to reports.

In a break from tradition, the couple ditched plans to spend Christmas with the Queen in Sandringham this year alongside the rest of the royal family.

Instead, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been spending the holidays with Meghan’s mother Doria Ragland at a luxury hideaway on Vancouver Island.

According to the Vancouver Sun, the pair have been seen hiking in Horth Hill Regional Park, and have been spotted jogging in the neighbouring town, North Saanich.

It was announced last week that the couple would spend Christmas in Canada, but it was previously unknown which part of the country they would be staying in.

Canada is particularly close to Meghan’s heart, as she previously lived in Toronto for years while starring in US legal drama, Suits.

In a statement, Buckingham Palace said: “The Duke of Sussex has been a frequent visitor to Canada over many years, and it was also home to The Duchess for seven years before she became a member of the Royal Family.”

“They are enjoying sharing the warmth of the Canadian people and the beauty of the landscape with their young son.”

The news comes after Harry and Meghan shared their digital Christmas card on social media.

The GIF image shows their baby son Archie looking directly into the camera, as Meghan and Harry sit in the background in front of a twinkling Christmas tree.

The image was taken by Meghan’s friend, American actress Janina Gavankar.

After their Christmas card was released, Janina tweeted: “So proud to have taken the Christmas photo for one of my best friends and her family.”

So proud to have taken the Christmas photo for one of my best friends and her family. Here’s the original that was sent out. pic.twitter.com/75aGNPR88X — janina gavankar (@Janina) December 25, 2019

In the final Gosscast episode of 2019, Goss.ie Founder Ali Ryan and Goss.ie Editor Kendra Becker talk through the biggest stories of the year.

From the Tristan Thompson and Jordyn Woods scandal to the Rebekah Vardy and Coleen Rooney drama, the girls are spilling all the tea. Take a listen:

Listen on iTunes and Spotify: