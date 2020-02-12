We finally know when the finale of Love Island Winter will take place

It's less than two weeks away...

We finally know when the finale of Love Island Winter will take...

The current series of Love Island will come to an end in less than two weeks.

ITV have confirmed that this year’s winning couple will be crowned on Sunday, February 23rd.

As always, the winning couple will be put in an awkward position during the finale, as one of them will be forced to choose between love or money.

Only one of them will be handed the £50,000 cash prize, but they can choose to ultimately split the money with their partner, or keep it for themselves.

Right now, Paige Turley and Finn Tapp are tipped to win this year’s series, as they’ve been the strongest couple inside the South African villa.

Once the current series ends, fans won’t have to wait long for the summer series to kick off.

However, the upcoming series will only run for six weeks this year, rather than the usual eight.