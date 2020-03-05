WATCH: The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge try out hurling and gaelic football in Galway

WATCH: The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge try out hurling and gaelic...

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge got stuck in as they learned about hurling and gaelic football this afternoon in Galway.

Prince William and Kate Middleton visited the Salthill Knocknacarra GAA Club in Galway on the third day of their visit to the Republic of Ireland, and it looks like they had the best time ever.

In videos shared on social media, Kate bravely picked up a hurl and after a few tries she managed to connect with the sliotar and eventually score.

The couple were filmed high fiveing the young players, and chatting to locals.

Buladh bos to the Royal couple playing Gaelic football and hurling for the first time#RoyalVisitIreland pic.twitter.com/dkDId0NuUP — Irish Foreign Ministry (@dfatirl) March 5, 2020

After carrying out numerous engagements in Dublin, Kildare and Meath over the past two days, Prince William and Kate Middleton took a helicopter to Galway this morning.

First up, the Duke and Duchess attended a special event at Tribeton featuring a number of Galway 2020’s acts.

Opting to wear another green dress, Kate stunned in a green polka dot midi dress by British designer Suzannah Crabb.

The couple then visited Tig Coili, a family-owned, traditional Irish pub in Galway city centre, where they met with local Galwegians who volunteer to promote the city and it’s people.

Before entering the pub, Prince William and Kate spent about 20 minutes greeting the huge crowd that had been waiting there since early this morning.