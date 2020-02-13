Watch: Terrie McEvoy shares STUNNING official wedding video

"I can't watch it without crying"

Top Irish influencer Terrie McEvoy has shared her official wedding video.

The blogger married her long term love David Fitzpatrick in Portugal in September.

Earlier this week, Terrie revealed her excitement at watching the video of her big day.

Sharing the emotional video on social media, Terrie wrote “The words of the song say it all – the most magical day of our lives.”

The video features a beautiful cover of Snow Patrol’s Chasing Cars, over which some snippets of the wedding speeches were shared.

The video also showcased some of the words the couple’s wedding officiator shared at the alter during the ceremony.

They married on the Lady of the Rock near Albufeira, in a two day ceremony surrounded by friends and family.

The social media star opted for a bridal look made by bridal designer Enzoani.

On her Instagram story, Terrie explained that she cannot watch the video “without crying.”