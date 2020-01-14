They're the first couple to row this season!

WATCH: Paige and Ollie come to blows on tonight’s Love Island

As Love Island is in full swing, we’ve had our first kiss (between Callum and Shaughna) and tonight we’re set to see the villa’s first couple row.

In the preview for tonight’s show things get heated between Paige Turley and Ollie Williams who coupled up in the first episode.

The pair have a heated discussion as Ollie claims he only has eyes for Paige.

However, Siannise claimed he told her he’s interested in getting to know her too.

Ollie denies the claim, and the clip ends when Paige calls Siannise over to back up her story.

Love Island returns to Virgin Media One tonight at 9 pm.